Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Its Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by $15.35 Million as Valuation Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $30.85 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.04. About 3.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 145.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 374,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 632,188 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 257,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 581,485 shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MIC: DISAPPOINTED MOAB HAS CHOSEN TO MAKE INACCURATE ASSERTIONS; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – CALLS FOR A STRATEGIC REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 8,090 shares. California-based Eqis Mngmt Inc has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Adage Partners Grp Ltd invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0.16% stake. New York-based South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schulhoff And Co invested in 1,669 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cap International Invsts holds 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 6.61 million shares. State Street reported 90.11 million shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc invested 0.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Provident Trust invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Garland Capital Mngmt holds 3.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 39,760 shares. 11,498 are owned by Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Cypress Capital Gp reported 0.71% stake. Bancorp Of The West reported 65,592 shares.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $131.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

