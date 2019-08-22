Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Its Position in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) as Market Value Declined; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 254,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 425,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 105,436 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 181,201 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 4,444 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 6,297 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Limited accumulated 400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advsr accumulated 12,434 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 42,078 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,681 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 239,150 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 78,159 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 142,255 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Com reported 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.76% or 82,709 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Corp New York invested in 8,741 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Federated Pa invested in 0.03% or 100,387 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 47,225 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 426 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 608,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 32,909 shares. Citadel Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Ingalls Snyder Ltd owns 18,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 86,052 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Nomura Asset Management owns 85,800 shares. Capital Mngmt Va reported 13,000 shares stake. Schroder Investment Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 7,643 shares. Eii Capital holds 0.16% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 18,730 shares.