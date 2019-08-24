Waterfront Capital Partners Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Upped as Valuation Rose; Cim Has Decreased Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $480,060 as Market Value Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 84.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 338,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 738,666 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 140,500 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 2,763 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 400,946 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 17,678 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 11,009 are held by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Alphaone Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pentwater Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Miller Howard New York has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Seatown Pte has invested 1.48% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18,753 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Zayo Group (ZAYO) Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.