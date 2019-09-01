Waterfront Capital Partners Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Lifted by $2.80 Million as Stock Price Rose; Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose While Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $42.18 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 7.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316.55M, down from 8.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust owns 6,340 shares. Cap Management Assocs New York accumulated 7,200 shares. The Illinois-based Country Trust Retail Bank has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Flippin Bruce Porter invested in 1.63% or 213,588 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Company reported 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il invested in 350,324 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt stated it has 21,447 shares. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 94,698 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 759,871 shares. Agf Investments America invested in 0.8% or 52,940 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Co has invested 1.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co owns 2 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 72 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,866 shares. 54,473 are held by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 105,538 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $161.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.38M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 84,080 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 104,738 shares. Eminence Limited Partnership has 2.33% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 5.50M shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP owns 297,500 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 368,054 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt has 206,139 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 647,259 shares in its portfolio. Harber Asset Limited Liability Company holds 308,205 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 972,406 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 816,851 shares. 1.94 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 767,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).