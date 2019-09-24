Waterfront Capital Partners Position in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Has Raised by $8.18 Million as Share Value Declined; As Pulte Group (PHM) Stock Price Rose, Premier Asset Managment Lowered by $367,195 Its Stake

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 74.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 302,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 707,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, up from 404,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 1.76 million shares traded or 94.57% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 11,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 408,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, down from 420,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.83 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 407,092 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $33.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 368,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,506 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 71,449 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 19,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 27,240 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 58,398 shares. Financial Management Professionals invested in 0.01% or 675 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). The Australia-based Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 768,257 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 86,833 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Retirement Of Alabama reported 155,618 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 38,800 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 14.44M shares. Mesirow Finance Invest owns 1,280 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61,213 shares to 62,422 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

