Waterfront Capital Partners Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Has Lowered as Shares Rose; Dominion Resources (D) Holder Kingfisher Capital Raised Its Stake by $317,604

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 484,888 shares traded or 18.76% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 1.73 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,702 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Assoc owns 140,467 shares. 37,828 are owned by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Tcw Gru accumulated 13,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 20,936 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 0.47% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,784 were reported by Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 191,283 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company has 709,362 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 48,513 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stratos Wealth Prns stated it has 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Laffer Investments invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rare Limited accumulated 8.07% or 1.54M shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dominion Energy and Smithfield Foods Break Ground on Largest Renewable Natural Gas Project in North Carolina – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 374,370 shares to 632,188 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cloudalize Chooses QTS Piscataway Data Center for Global Expansion – PRNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “QTS Realty buys highly sought-after West Midtown development site – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP) to Hold Inaugural Summit – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.