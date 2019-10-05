Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) as Valuation Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) Share Value Declined, Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Lifted Stake

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 27,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 552,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.62M, up from 524,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 763,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 267,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 520,258 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 111,407 shares to 205,967 shares, valued at $26.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 21,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 3,732 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Invsts has 93,234 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 1.71M shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 499,331 shares. Gates Mgmt owns 3.14M shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 2.37 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 1.34M shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 22,062 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 350,281 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 625,574 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt Limited Co Ct invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 117,000 shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $175.16M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.