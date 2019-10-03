Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Public Storage (PSA) Position by $7.56 Million; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $13.74 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 31,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 9,399 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 41,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $242.28. About 1.32 million shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 107,312 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.18 million, down from 137,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $541.01. About 472,539 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 125,000 shares to 403,073 shares, valued at $92.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyft Inc (Call) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.90 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares to 707,171 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 79,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).