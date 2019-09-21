Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake by $996,300; Market Valuation Declined; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed by $21.68 Million Its Stake

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 99,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 723,820 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 823,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 3.39M shares traded or 82.76% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 293,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 80,788 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, down from 373,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eii Capital Management reported 90,775 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 40,991 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc reported 323,358 shares. The California-based Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Numerixs Inv Technologies has 23,200 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co holds 0.01% or 54,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 240,364 shares. Systematic Finance Ltd Partnership holds 1.95M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 67,243 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce holds 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 141,672 shares. The New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Proshare Advisors Limited Co holds 72,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 510 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 353,554 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,105 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 885 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 86,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.72 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 101,500 shares to 363,500 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.11% or 1.35 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,993 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Denali Advisors Llc owns 37,500 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 1.29 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 7,852 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 106,899 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 344,110 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,737 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 197,051 shares. Enterprise Ser has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody State Bank Division reported 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 6,364 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.