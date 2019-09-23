Waterfront Capital Partners Lifted Its Position in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) as Shares Declined; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.41 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1,915 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $144.59. About 946,682 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 437,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 305,860 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 31.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 10,173 shares to 34,962 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 12,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 726,591 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc reported 15,425 shares. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated owns 3,050 shares. Homrich Berg invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Monroe Bancorporation & Tru Mi reported 9,905 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research owns 160,818 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Spc Fin owns 1,800 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management stated it has 41,849 shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. Connable Office has invested 0.82% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 100 shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 102,365 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares And Trust owns 1,003 shares. Winch Advisory Lc invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mcmillion Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Conestoga Cap Lc owns 2,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company holds 109,518 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Matthew 25 Mgmt stated it has 7.79% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 19,351 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 28,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 276,946 shares. Waterfront Prtn Ltd Co holds 4.17% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 1.77M shares. Macquarie Group Inc stated it has 5.66 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,753 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 0% or 96,871 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 64,155 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 12,741 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.59% or 1.06M shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 393,619 shares to 221,381 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 82,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,662 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).