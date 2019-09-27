Waterfront Capital Partners Lifted Its Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Holding by $6.13 Million; Stock Declined; Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $655,662

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 437,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 753,778 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 428,093 shares to 46,907 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 340,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,365 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).