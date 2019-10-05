Waterfront Capital Partners Lifted Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Position by $6.13 Million; Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.86 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 437,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 1.29 million shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 733,210 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 11,600 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 12,210 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 15,505 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 4.37M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 87,088 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 95,882 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.21 million shares. 42,948 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.12% or 64,155 shares. Delta Asset Limited Com Tn has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Barclays Public Lc reported 290,902 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Network has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 30,899 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 45,313 shares to 279,687 shares, valued at $21.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 513,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,795 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.58 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

