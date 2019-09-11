Waterfront Capital Partners Increased Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $9.48 Million; Wayfair (W) Stock Declined While Allen Investment Management Has Lowered by $11.84 Million Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 6.23% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.45. About 2.05M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 84.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 338,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 738,666 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 12.75M shares traded or 423.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Overstock a Buy Below $10? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 3,946 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Company owns 133,441 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,943 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.09% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 18,221 shares. Blackrock reported 2.98 million shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company owns 3,160 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 500 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc holds 12,399 shares. Df Dent invested in 0.15% or 49,349 shares. United Automobile Association holds 10,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation owns 104,565 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 14 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp owns 0.17% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 310,794 shares.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 earnings per share, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 92,936 shares to 979,535 shares, valued at $167.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 91,560 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).