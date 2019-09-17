Waterfront Capital Partners Increased Its Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stake; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder American Asset Management Lifted Stake

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 1.51M shares traded or 43.67% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 437,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 648,858 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global

