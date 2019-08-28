Waterfront Capital Partners Increased Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Holding By $3.81 Million; Old West Investment Management Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) stake by 59.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 254,066 shares as Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 680,000 shares with $10.74 million value, up from 425,934 last quarter. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc now has $4.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 327,699 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 198.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc acquired 1,983 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 2,983 shares with $566,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $924.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 6.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,731 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trb Lp owns 306,000 shares. Financial Mngmt Pro Inc, Texas-based fund reported 4,484 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 3.01% or 55,247 shares. Westfield Cap LP invested in 1.92 million shares. Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De holds 4.12% or 36,103 shares. New England Inv And Retirement Group Inc Inc owns 17,136 shares. United Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 10.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Lc stated it has 47,643 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,588 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt invested in 2.78% or 198,164 shares. 476,517 are held by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 12,555 shares to 54,912 valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Virtu Financial Inc stake by 82,480 shares and now owns 264,114 shares. Kennedy (NYSE:KW) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 5.86% above currents $204.6 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $21000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 26. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23900 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 21. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Company reported 51,700 shares stake. 680,000 were reported by Waterfront Cap Partners Lc. Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 22,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 608,190 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has 14,576 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% or 29,446 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 7,643 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 156,703 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 85,800 shares. Geode Cap Limited holds 1.41M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 1.27 million were accumulated by Northern Trust.