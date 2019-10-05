Waterfront Capital Partners Holds Holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI); New York State Teachers Retirement System Increased Southwest Gas (SWX) Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 74.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 302,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 707,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39M, up from 404,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 574,489 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corp (SWX) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 81,715 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Southwest Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.11. About 182,918 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “From Federal Realty to Weingarten, here’s what public companies are saying about their D.C.-area investments – Washington Business Journal” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Weingarten Realty Acquires Land for Planned Mixed-Use Development in Alexandria, Virginia – Business Wire” published on November 14, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weingarten Realty Announces Transaction Activity – Business Wire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 402,277 shares to 326,298 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,399 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWX) 5.4% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 29,899 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $142.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 11,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,390 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR).