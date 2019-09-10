Waterfront Capital Partners Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Upped by $2.36 Million as Share Value Rose; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Increased Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 1621.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 567,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 602,358 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.18 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 2.29M shares traded or 54.47% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 107,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 652,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, up from 545,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 725,079 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 273,741 shares to 605,046 shares, valued at $36.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 18,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,250 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,185 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

