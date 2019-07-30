Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding By $2.80 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 56.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 24,666 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 19,244 shares with $2.27M value, down from 43,910 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 9.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 500,000 shares with $14.21 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) now has $7.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 415,532 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, February 25 report. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 31,019 shares to 867,731 valued at $52.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 23,188 shares and now owns 41,717 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 48,690 shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 143,427 shares. Nomura Inc reported 397,198 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 388,000 shares or 7.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 1.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.43M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 5.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.25M shares or 5.36% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 9,676 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance has 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miles Capital Inc has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,674 shares. Madrona Fincl Service Lc holds 2.14% or 16,589 shares in its portfolio. Scott Selber stated it has 56,970 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Oak Associates Oh accumulated 310,485 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) stake by 510,391 shares to 859,000 valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) stake by 205,926 shares and now owns 298,369 shares. Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability reported 25,519 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,452 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp has 10.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 5.80M shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 37,734 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 70,992 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Mercantile reported 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd owns 21,445 shares. Moreover, King Street Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.39% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.02 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset Management Co owns 26,760 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 493,371 shares. Gideon Advsr holds 15,853 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 698 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 14,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shellback Ltd Partnership holds 430,690 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio.