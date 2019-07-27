Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position By $17.68 Million; F-SECURE OYJ ORDINARY SHARES (FSOYF) SI Decreased By 19.31%

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) stake by 108.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 519,913 shares as Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 998,072 shares with $34.35 million value, up from 478,159 last quarter. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc now has $5.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 977,918 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c

F-SECURE OYJ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) had a decrease of 19.31% in short interest. FSOYF’s SI was 16,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.31% from 20,200 shares previously. It closed at $2.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 726,851 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,743 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 152,761 shares. 262,628 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 382,972 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 74,953 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 3.64M shares. Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 75,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa owns 126,336 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 14,070 shares. State Street holds 5.94 million shares. The Texas-based Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 15.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 264,477 shares to 861,000 valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 91,560 shares and now owns 325,000 shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was reduced too.

F-Secure Oyj provides cyber security and protection services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $491.34 million. It produces online security and privacy services for clients and businesses against malware and other threats. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers cyber security solutions for clients and businesses for the prediction, prevention, detection, and response of security.