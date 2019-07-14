Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Holding in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) as Share Value Rose; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Price Declined While Bank Of Italy Has Increased Holding by $7.57 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 73,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, up from 87,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 427,236 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT)

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.90 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares to 452,185 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 91,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dual Downgrades Tank Boeing Stock – Yahoo News” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Be Disappointed With Their 10% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up -15% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.12% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.3% or 270,271 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 6,070 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gru Inc invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Lenox Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 2,384 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 579,907 shares. Ci Invs Inc invested in 141,527 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Bahl Gaynor Inc stated it has 0.1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 2,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.04% or 2.61M shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 157,893 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 35,495 shares.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial appoints new Chairman NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on July 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial presents results of 3-year Tunisian Water Management Project – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial inaugurates new TechPro2 youth training program in Ethiopia – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Behind the Wheel: The Goodwood Estate, in the fast lane for sustainable growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.