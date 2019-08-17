Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake By $19.19 Million; Pico Holdings (PICO)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 55.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 767,733 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 615,000 shares with $15.78 million value, down from 1.38M last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $14.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 4.22M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 23 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 36 sold and decreased their stakes in Pico Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 13.62 million shares, down from 14.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pico Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 30 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 6.13% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. for 999,432 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 121,529 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.6% invested in the company for 130,100 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.58% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 140,186 shares.

More notable recent PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Of 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Correction to Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $202.70 million. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has a 34.52 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.

The stock increased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 67,454 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (PICO) has declined 16.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 19/03/2018 – Global Pico Projector Market Expected to Reach $5,002 Million, Globally, by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 03/05/2018 – PICO Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Doesn’t Believe Interest From Invetors Would Provide Adequate Value; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDED INITIATIVES; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Will Continue to Explore Additional Initiatives Designed to Increase Current Cash Flows; 15/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Management Inc. Exits Position in Pico Holdings; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 23/04/2018 – SPBID Improves Rider Experience at Pico Metro Station; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS – BOARD DIRECTED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS & DETERMINED CO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXECUTE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $535,633 activity.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM pops after Vegas casinos top expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Encore Boston Harbor outpaces MGM Springfield in first head-to-head month – Boston Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Resorts mulls selling Bellagio, MGM Grand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Americold Rlty Tr stake by 447,643 shares to 1.44 million valued at $44.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc was raised too.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. 380,651 shares were bought by Meister Keith A., worth $10.59M. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 865 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 904,901 shares. Amp Cap Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 137,590 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.37% or 203,691 shares. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 144 shares. Cap Ca accumulated 25,540 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.37% or 2.27M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 5.15M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 217 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 41,479 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.73M shares. Blue Harbour Gru Ltd Partnership holds 3.64% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. 41,960 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bartlett And Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 725 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering MGM Resorts Int`l (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MGM Resorts Int`l has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.75’s average target is 15.68% above currents $28.31 stock price. MGM Resorts Int`l had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Nomura maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MGM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MGM in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26.