Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding by $19.19 Million; Valuation Declined; Tableau Software (DATA) Shares Declined While Crosslink Capital Has Boosted by $2.45 Million Its Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $168.47. About 725,008 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 767,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 2.81 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 46,720 shares to 119,998 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 137,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,240 shares, and cut its stake in I3 Verticals Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7. 800,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 374,370 shares to 632,188 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 254,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).