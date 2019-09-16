Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Hcp (HCP) by $5.97 Million; Ls Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding as Share Value Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 55.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 192,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 157,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 3.85 million shares traded or 36.68% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 27,729 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 43,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.47M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 437,662 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 86,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18 million for 19.62 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.16M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 5,491 shares to 40,047 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).