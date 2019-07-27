Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding By $5.77 Million; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 2,875 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 37,849 shares with $13.50 million value, up from 34,974 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $147.02B valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) stake by 40.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 205,926 shares as Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA)’s stock declined 1.03%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 298,369 shares with $8.53 million value, down from 504,295 last quarter. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc now has $5.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.59M shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 254,066 shares to 680,000 valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 316,577 shares and now owns 762,600 shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. Capital One upgraded the shares of HTA in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11 million for 16.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Trust of America guidance narrows, in-line with consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Wolfe Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold 342 shares worth $123,120.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) stake by 5,087 shares to 57,537 valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth Etf stake by 2,258 shares and now owns 3,340 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.