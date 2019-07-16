Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed By $19.19 Million Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake; NiSource (NI) Shorts Raised By 2.54%

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 55.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 767,733 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock declined 10.71%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 615,000 shares with $15.78M value, down from 1.38 million last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $15.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 1.68 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. NI’s SI was 18.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 17.85 million shares previously. With 3.59M avg volume, 5 days are for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI)’s short sellers to cover NI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 750,912 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $29 target.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.86 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “NiSource Inc.: NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 31 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in July or August bills – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: NiSource (NI) Said to Plan Sale of Unit Tied to Gas Explosions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Victory Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 5,503 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 0.02% or 132,715 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Sasco Capital Ct reported 27,248 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.03% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt has 2.81 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 387,841 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.28% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tci Wealth owns 6,009 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Company Oh has 37,200 shares. Natl Insur Communication Tx holds 164,780 shares.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Gaming adjusts estimates on MGM Resorts – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGM Resorts International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Driving Our Price Estimate Of $34 For MGM Resorts? – Forbes” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.32M for 29.59 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MGM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 73,196 shares to 160,405 valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) stake by 374,370 shares and now owns 632,188 shares. Gds Hldgs Ltd was raised too.