Waterfront Capital Partners Has Raised Its Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding; CHUDENKO ORDINARY SHARES (CKOCF) SI Decreased By 44.83%

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 500,000 shares with $14.21 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) now has $7.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.67M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

CHUDENKO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKOCF) had a decrease of 44.83% in short interest. CKOCF’s SI was 3,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 44.83% from 5,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 32 days are for CHUDENKO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKOCF)’s short sellers to cover CKOCF’s short positions. It closed at $20.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chudenko Corporation operates as an equipment engineering firm in Japan. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It engages in the electrical works, such as light/outlet, image/sound/TV/broadcast, power receiving/transforming, and plant equipment works; energy-related works comprising wind/solar power generation, cogeneration, energy-saving power, and private power generation system works; and environment-related works, including recycling and heat storage system works. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also undertakes electric line/distribution line/leading wire/underground line works; and office/household water and sewerage, and industrial water and sewerage facilities works, as well as constructs, maintains, and repairs roads and architecture.

Among 3 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 767,733 shares to 615,000 valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) stake by 510,391 shares and now owns 859,000 shares. Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) was reduced too.