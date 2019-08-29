Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position; Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Holding By $52.84 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) stake by 60.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 412,849 shares as Crown Castle International Cor (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 264,418 shares with $33.85 million value, down from 677,267 last quarter. Crown Castle International Cor now has $60.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 193,049 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) stake by 23.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 861,000 shares with $38.74M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc now has $2.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 29,612 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity. $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 24,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 53,593 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Scout Investments Inc owns 59,094 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 5,008 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 0.11% or 302,158 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mgmt reported 244,912 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 29,607 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability stated it has 633,395 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. 1,972 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 248,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. V3 Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.15 million shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Ashburn Mega Data Center Achieves LEED Green Building Certification – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47’s average target is -3.43% below currents $48.67 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc stake by 245,671 shares to 728,575 valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 643,772 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) was raised too.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. Shares for $2.08 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Crown Castle to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability accumulated 0.21% or 1.32 million shares. Principal Group Incorporated invested in 1.79M shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 0.05% or 12,270 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). C Ww Grp Inc Holdings A S invested in 19,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 503,867 shares. Zweig accumulated 18,530 shares. Hl Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 90,930 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 5.29 million shares. Tiaa Cref Management Llc has 1.42M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl holds 0.55% or 640,169 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 101,910 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 700 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) stake by 19,856 shares to 90,950 valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) stake by 48,657 shares and now owns 125,357 shares. Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -2.95% below currents $145.8 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $13800 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup.