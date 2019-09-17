Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $18.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose; At&T (T) Holder American Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 428,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 46,907 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 5.05M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Encompass Health Corporation’s (NYSE:EHC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,469 shares to 3,654 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 783,759 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Limited Co has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stephens Ar reported 1.27 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 9,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Quadrant Capital Management Limited Co has invested 1.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc invested in 0.09% or 29,806 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc holds 104,935 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. West Coast reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dowling & Yahnke Lc stated it has 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 38,565 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,288 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 278,250 shares.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Will Stevens’ Lakeview at Mendenhall Oaks shows strong early sales – Triad Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H And reported 1.13% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5,438 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Co invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). New York-based Loews has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 431,634 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects accumulated 723 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 18,431 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9,520 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 1.16M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cannell Peter B, New York-based fund reported 85,290 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has 104,709 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc invested in 154 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 437,662 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 21,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).