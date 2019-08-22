Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding by $5.77 Million; Puzo Michael J Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 205,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 298,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 504,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 634,313 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 62,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atika Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 37,275 were reported by St Germain D J Inc. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 652,121 shares. Osterweis Capital holds 360,305 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 4.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seatown Holdings Pte Limited has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Group holds 2.62% or 51,669 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Nj has 6,684 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 941,646 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co invested in 13.20M shares or 1.98% of the stock. Bell National Bank & Trust owns 19,244 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 0.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,600 shares. Bangor Bancshares stated it has 27,649 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Ltd Liability Com reported 240,830 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 107,384 shares to 652,833 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 77,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11M for 17.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

