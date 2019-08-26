Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) as Stock Rose; Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Stock Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $2.98 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 317,039 shares traded or 143.68% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 188,560 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs owns 290 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company invested in 12,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0% stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) has 975 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 109,173 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 110,007 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 27,873 are held by Citadel Lc. Raymond James & Assoc holds 157,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Marcato Management LP invested in 0.39% or 177,443 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,000 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 8,305 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd, Nebraska-based fund reported 8 shares. Comm Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ftb reported 256 shares stake. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.19% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 8,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Swiss Bank stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Starr International Inc reported 4,856 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Mngmt Co Lp has invested 0.32% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Prelude Mgmt Limited holds 5,306 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited has 725 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. & Buildings Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 974,447 shares stake. Scout Investments invested in 0.05% or 59,094 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0% or 17,000 shares.

