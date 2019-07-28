Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Position in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) as Shares Declined; Monroe Bank & Trust Maintains Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 77,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 404,345 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 327,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 581,410 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Solid Buys With Fat Dividend Yields Within The REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Weingarten Realty Investors Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.40 Per Share – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weingarten Realty (WRI) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weingarten Realty Investors Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 47,056 shares stake. Franklin Resources invested in 24,600 shares. Cohen Steers has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co invested in 27,725 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 18,323 shares. Advsr Asset reported 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 232,325 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 85,896 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 465 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Laurion Cap Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 24,497 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 18.02M shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). The New York-based Zimmer Prtn Lp has invested 0.16% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $21.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares to 26,283 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 11,244 are owned by Fairfield Bush &. Private Management Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 147 shares. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank invested in 0.7% or 443 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 667 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Telemark Asset Management Lc accumulated 50,000 shares or 11.25% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry Com holds 639 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 189 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Private holds 0.59% or 1,091 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd Asset Strategies has 4,535 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Hudock Limited Liability holds 241 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 461 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.41% or 21,243 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability invested in 411 shares.