Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Position; Newport Asia Has Increased Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding by $4.37 Million as Stock Declined

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 2.22M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 77,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 404,345 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 327,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 773,540 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Real Est Management Service Limited Liability Company stated it has 260,100 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 18.02 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Lc has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 376,569 are held by Morgan Stanley. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 12,472 shares. Glenmede Communications Na reported 652 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 43,700 shares. 47,056 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. American Century has 940,233 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 173,704 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 600 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 150,240 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 0% or 13,478 shares. D E Shaw & Com has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 55,352 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares to 589,088 shares, valued at $24.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

