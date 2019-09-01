Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holding by $17.68 Million as Shares Rose; Wade G W & Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $907,687 as Stock Value Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 108.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 519,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 998,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35 million, up from 478,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 574,891 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 8,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 85,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 1,457 shares. Lynch Assocs In owns 27,673 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Argent Trust has 2.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 196,654 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 25,206 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd invested in 5.38% or 1.24M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested 2.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Headinvest Ltd stated it has 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 112,572 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 43,833 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 5.96M shares. Skylands Cap holds 1.33% or 95,350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Todd Asset Limited Liability has 1.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 517,324 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,032 shares to 197,538 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset reported 1.23% stake. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company has 82,797 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 143,895 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.66% or 340,449 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 1.34M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 157,485 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 6,900 shares. Lasalle Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Tcw Grp, a California-based fund reported 25,881 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Century Inc holds 1.25M shares.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Blackstone, Hudson to buy Vancouver’s Bentall Centre complex – PE Hub” on March 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Netflix to expand in Hollywood – L.A. Biz” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Is Yielding 2.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.