Waterfront Capital Partners Has Increased Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $18.21 Million

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $216.73. About 1.11 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 904,531 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 20,195 shares to 184,594 shares, valued at $238.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intl Investors stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 10,653 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 30,560 shares. Cobblestone Lc reported 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 194,497 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,125 shares. 582,731 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 254,586 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,235 shares. Westwood Group Inc stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.69% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2.89M shares. Texas Yale Corp invested 0.42% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 711,108 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 2,037 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares to 861,000 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Zayo Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.