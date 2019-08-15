Waterfront Capital Partners Has Increased Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) stake by 19.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 107,384 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 652,833 shares with $14.59M value, up from 545,449 last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc now has $6.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 997,285 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION

Among 11 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Spark Therapeutics has $115 highest and $44 lowest target. $95.79’s average target is -3.11% below currents $98.86 stock price. Spark Therapeutics had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) rating on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $114.5 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) latest ratings:

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 4-Letter Word Cannabis Investors Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Snap Refuses to Read the Room and Launches Spectacles 3 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August Deliveries are Make or Break for NIO Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Your Spouse’s Needs Into Account When Claiming Social Security – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s trade threats deal fresh blow to world stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 46,616 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Spark Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Halcyon Mgmt Partners L P reported 103,621 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P has invested 4.72% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 525 shares. Paloma Mngmt Com invested in 0.08% or 29,529 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Century Companies Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 20,302 shares stake. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,464 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,713 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 553,639 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Pdts Limited invested in 36,645 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Baker Bros Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 9,000 shares.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The Company’s products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: STWD,FLT,LC,AFG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25’s average target is 6.29% above currents $23.52 stock price. Starwood Property Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il invested in 0.43% or 178,775 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.15M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc has 16,530 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 441,559 shares. Amer Fincl Inc holds 0.06% or 30,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 40,597 shares. Scott And Selber reported 182,311 shares. Barry Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 595,988 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.02% or 23,378 shares. Dana Inv Advisors, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.19% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 5.34M shares. Boston Partners accumulated 2.28 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Private Trust Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 16,670 were reported by Aqr Limited Liability Corporation. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 10,857 shares.