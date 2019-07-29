Waterfront Capital Partners Has Increased Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position by $7.39 Million; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised Holding by $2.59 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 3.41 million shares traded or 124.73% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 73,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, up from 87,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 734,773 shares traded or 66.06% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 95,400 shares to 123,100 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,485 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares to 861,000 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 767,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).