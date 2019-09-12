Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Mgm Resorts International (Call) (MGM) Stake as Market Value Rose; Convergence Investment Partners Decreased Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $1.50 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Call) (MGM) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 415,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 615,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 7.44M shares traded or 42.92% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 24,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 18,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 43,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.43 million shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetApp (NTAP) Showcases Cloud-Based Solution at VMworld 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds NetApp, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact Firm – NTAP – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NTAP LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. – NTAP – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP â€“ Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against NETAPP, INC. â€“ NTAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 422,192 shares. Valley Advisers reported 16 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 6,535 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 478,690 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 20,251 shares stake. Btc Management Inc holds 5,420 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 113,311 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 276 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 2.37 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 790,862 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 229,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc has 0.25% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spark Inv Management Llc reported 102,900 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4,495 shares to 5,354 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $191.39M for 18.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1.26M shares. Synovus reported 267 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 396,076 shares. 18 are owned by Finance Services. Fjarde Ap owns 112,850 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% or 1.12 million shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 25,396 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Corvex Mngmt LP invested in 22.2% or 20.56 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Com reported 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. 364,484 were accumulated by First Lp. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old West Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Las Vegas Casinos Facing Sports Betting Competition In The Garden State – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Bet On Casinos (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wareham casino and racetrack: Here is what’s planned with the $300M project – Boston Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts Sues Federal Government Over Tribal Casino Proposal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $171.80M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 111,407 shares to 205,967 shares, valued at $26.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 54,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.