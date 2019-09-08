Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Its Hcp (HCP) Stake by $11.58 Million; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) as Share Value Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 62.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 5,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,388 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 9,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 937,428 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 373,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 723,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.11M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $314.74 million for 13.66 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 319,610 shares to 451,173 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 51,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $207.35M for 20.69 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 254,066 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).