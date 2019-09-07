Waterfront Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC); Highvista Strategies Has Trimmed Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $679,500 as Stock Price Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $533.91. About 340,519 shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 145.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 374,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 632,188 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 257,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 359,239 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q Rev $501.6M; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners; 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 rating to EP Infrastructure, a.s.’s bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 10 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 93,741 shares. Nordea Inv reported 753 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 5 shares. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 72 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 575 were reported by Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 6,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salient Cap Advisors Limited Co holds 198,704 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co has 3.8% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 34,349 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 91,560 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.09% or 35,498 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 8,307 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 283 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Serv Inc has invested 1.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,000 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 500 shares. Bessemer Inc has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Advent Intll Corp Ma has 3.75% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 219,075 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp reported 3,270 shares. 14,621 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. Advisory Networks Limited Co invested in 0% or 17 shares.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $252.84 million for 28.46 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

