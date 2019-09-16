Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Mgm Resorts International (Call) (MGM) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Waters (WAT)

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -6.38% below currents $231.07 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. See Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $248.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $211.0000 New Target: $209.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $218.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Mgm Resorts International (Call) (MGM) stake by 67.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 415,000 shares as Mgm Resorts International (Call) (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 200,000 shares with $5.71M value, down from 615,000 last quarter. Mgm Resorts International (Call) now has $15.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 6.93 million shares traded or 31.32% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) stake by 111,407 shares to 205,967 valued at $26.40 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) stake by 302,826 shares and now owns 707,171 shares. Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) was raised too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 Meister Keith A. bought $5.85M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 209,136 shares. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Among 6 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MGM Resorts has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $33’s average target is 11.22% above currents $29.67 stock price. MGM Resorts had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Nomura maintained the shares of MGM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone (BX) Said to be in Talks to Buy MGM Resorts’ (MGM) Bellagio, MGM Grand – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MGM Resorts Sues Federal Government Over Tribal Casino Proposal – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM jiggy on Blackstone chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 117,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 265,381 shares. Strs Ohio reported 71,358 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 241,265 shares. Geode Cap Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% or 100,000 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 116,176 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Quantitative Invest Lc holds 342,592 shares. Epoch Inv Prns, a New York-based fund reported 7.93 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 249,612 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 25,517 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.06% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Ellington Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 70,717 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.04 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 29.35 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 3,362 shares. 1,936 were accumulated by Putnam Limited. 6,076 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,884 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 600 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 8,437 shares. Kistler reported 250 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 18,482 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 116,352 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.23% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 4,079 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 34,235 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 4,385 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 159,262 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 17,376 shares.

More news for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” and published on September 11, 2019 is yet another important article.