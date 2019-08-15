Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position by $12.77 Million; Earnest Partners Has Cut Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position by $1.13 Million; Market Value Declined

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 14,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.58 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 24.22% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 266,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 199,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 466,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 1.39M shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.31M for 9.21 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Rampart Investment Communications Ltd Liability has 1,168 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP reported 171,260 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Amica Mutual Ins Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Parkside Bank & owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc, California-based fund reported 766,990 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 13,505 shares. Hbk Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 99,814 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru &. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.35% or 5,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 119,029 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $74.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 57,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $39.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 77,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.