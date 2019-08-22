Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding by $6.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Hillman Co Raised Its Position

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $16.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.6. About 870,388 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 91,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69 million, down from 416,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.48. About 15,040 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 374,370 shares to 632,188 shares, valued at $26.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 73,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.