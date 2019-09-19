Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake; UR Energy Inchares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) SI Decreased By 3.51%

UR Energy Inchares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) had a decrease of 3.51% in short interest. URG’s SI was 3.31 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.51% from 3.43 million shares previously. With 398,000 avg volume, 8 days are for UR Energy Inchares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s short sellers to cover URG’s short positions. The SI to UR Energy Inchares (canada’s float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.0122 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5709. About 67,348 shares traded. Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) has declined 23.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical URG News: 04/05/2018 – UR-ENERGY INC – MARKET FUNDAMENTALS HAVE NOT CHANGED SUFFICIENTLY TO WARRANT ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT OF MU2; 02/04/2018 – Ur-Energy Names Rob Chang to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of New Board Member: Rob Chang; 04/05/2018 – Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ UR ENERGY INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URE); 02/04/2018 – Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of New Bd Member: Rob Chang

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 393,619 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 221,381 shares with $6.33 million value, down from 615,000 last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $15.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 407,029 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M

Among 6 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MGM Resorts has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.83’s average target is 12.05% above currents $29.3 stock price. MGM Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 22.20 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 885 shares to 1,885 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2. It also upped Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co stake by 79,983 shares and now owns 391,246 shares. Jbg Smith Pptys was raised too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. Meister Keith A. also bought $9.42 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Tuesday, June 18. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura reported 12,087 shares. Corvex Mgmt LP invested 22.2% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 67,726 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.04% or 294,059 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 249,612 shares. The Illinois-based Harris Assoc LP has invested 1% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 613,700 were reported by Adage Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Llc. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.54 million shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Concourse Cap Ltd stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cap Mngmt New York owns 15,950 shares. Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership reported 605,833 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 22,980 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Parametric Portfolio Associates invested in 874,087 shares.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company has market cap of $89.35 million. The firm holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.