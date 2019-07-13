Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position by $12.77 Million; Private Advisor Group Has Cut Its Markel (MKL) Holding by $327,016

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 328 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 672 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1113.76. About 32,889 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 266,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 466,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 537,699 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M

Since January 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $18,448 activity. Connell K Bruce also bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7. 100 shares valued at $101,300 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $10.74 EPS, down 46.22% or $9.23 from last year’s $19.97 per share. MKL’s profit will be $148.70 million for 25.93 P/E if the $10.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.24 actual EPS reported by Markel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.38 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.