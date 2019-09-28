Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Its Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $15.57 Million as Stock Price Declined; Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stake by $5.35 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 338,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 113,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 452,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 1.19 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 346,877 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares to 707,171 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 54,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.33 million for 14.61 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackstone Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) or 119,430 shares. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability invested 4.17% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 6,318 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.01% or 93,508 shares. Yorktown Management Research owns 9,670 shares. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership owns 3.29% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 572,812 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) or 119,684 shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.05% or 24,532 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 48,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Parkside Fincl Bank & invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,252 shares.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,472 shares to 27,824 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).