Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding as Shares Rose; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lifted Its 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $359,600 as Stock Declined

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 16,600 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.48M shares traded or 76.13% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 45,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 279,687 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.28M, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 604,372 shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 142.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares to 707,171 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 437,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: CES Headlines Action-Packed Week – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Adds 8 New Top Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 06, 2019.