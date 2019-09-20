Waterfront Capital Partners Cut By $29.02 Million Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding; Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Shorts Increased By 11.47%

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 74.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 763,561 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 267,340 shares with $10.42M value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 245,448 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) had an increase of 11.47% in short interest. CIB’s SI was 1.04 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.47% from 928,800 shares previously. With 286,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s short sellers to cover CIB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 10,682 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Real Mngmt Services Lc owns 67,900 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.01% or 76,558 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited holds 0.33% or 68,560 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 249,200 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 90,911 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 114,440 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 2.03 million shares. 27,273 are held by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Eii holds 1.05% or 50,554 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 3.10M shares. Decatur Management invested in 1.52% or 207,553 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity. Demchyk Matthew had bought 5,000 shares worth $187,850.

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 5.97% above currents $50.96 stock price. BanColombia had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) rating on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 6.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking services and products to individual, corporate, and government clients throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company has market cap of $12.25 billion. The firm operates through nine divisions: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services.