Waterfront Capital Partners Cut By $17.86 Million Its First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Position; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Boosted Its Enbridge (ENB) Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) stake by 37.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as First Industrial Realty Trus (FR)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 859,000 shares with $30.37 million value, down from 1.37M last quarter. First Industrial Realty Trus now has $4.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 809,090 shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 80,459 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.71 million shares with $62.04M value, up from 1.63M last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $68.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.42 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge pipeline faces Wisconsin tribe lawsuit seeking removal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 75,088 shares to 706,381 valued at $48.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 256,031 shares and now owns 459,001 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 84 are held by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 125,700 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Asset Mgmt One holds 245,702 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 1.01M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 427,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny owns 0.04% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 24,289 shares. London Communications Of Virginia has invested 0.54% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 195,917 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 7,152 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.05% or 13,150 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc stake by 245,671 shares to 728,575 valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gds Hldgs Ltd stake by 261,536 shares and now owns 678,122 shares. Americold Rlty Tr was raised too.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 22.44 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.