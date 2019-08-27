Waterfront Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI); Visa (V) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lifted Position by $377,832 as Market Value Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 7.25 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 77,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 404,345 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 327,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 806,557 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $21.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 188,634 shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 66 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advisors accumulated 0% or 18,584 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,125 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 3,672 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0% or 900 shares. Amp reported 0.01% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company stated it has 300 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares to 124,334 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,377 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

