Waterfront Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI); Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Nokia (NOK) Stake as Stock Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 166.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 643,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.76 million, up from 387,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 663,287 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 5.38 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Confident of Hitting FY Guidance; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Sanjay Goel Takes Up Position From 1 April 2018; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares to 445,841 shares, valued at $26.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $336.10 million for 21.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $146,000 activity.

